The European Union condemned Russia for starting flights to Abkhazia

The European Union has condemned Russia's decision to launch regular passenger flights to the self-proclaimed Republic of Abkhazia. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the EU Diplomatic Service dated May 3, as well as page of the spokesperson of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anuar al-Anoni on the social network X (Twitter).

The European Union condemns the Russian Federation's unilateral decision to open regular commercial passenger flights to Sukhumi in the occupied separatist region of Abkhazia, Georgia. This step, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of the necessary international aviation code for Sukhumi airport, is another step by the Russian Federation that violates Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. - stated in the message of the EU Diplomatic Service.

At the same time, the European Union reaffirmed its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.

It will be recalled that on May 10, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on May 10, according to which Russia will resume air communication with Georgia, which was interrupted in 2019 at the initiative of the Russian side, and will also abolish the visa regime for Georgian citizens. At the same time, the Georgian authorities reported that they are not considering the issue of restoring railway communication between Georgia and Russia.

