The European Parliament proposes to strip Hungary of its voting rights - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Members of the European Parliament from the Volt party are preparing a 9-point plan for reforming the EU. Among the proposals are stripping Hungary of its voting rights and creating a joint European army.
Members of the European Parliament from the Volt party propose to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the European Union. This initiative emerged ahead of the emergency EU summit scheduled for March 6. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.
Details
"The plan calls on leaders to strip Hungary of its voting rights," the publication writes.
Overall, as stated, the deputies from Volt "will send leaders of the countries a nine-point action plan today," which, in addition to the initiative regarding Hungary, proposes to make Kaja Kallas a full-fledged EU foreign minister.
The authors of the plan also propose to create a joint European army; to include EU competencies in the field of defense in European treaties.
Recall
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in London on March 2 made statements about the need to activate and strengthen defense. She stated that she would present a comprehensive plan at the EU summit, adding that it is important to sharply strengthen defense and take steps to significantly activate.