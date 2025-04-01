The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of an AfD politician over a collage with a "Hitler salute"
Kyiv • UNN
The European Parliament has stripped Peter Bystron of the AfD of his immunity after the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute. The incident with the publication of the provocative collage took place after the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
Members of the European Parliament voted to lift the immunity of Peter Bystron, a representative of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" and the party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD).
UNN reports with reference to Die Welt and Die Zeit.
Details
The majority of MEPs in Strasbourg voted to strip Bystron of his immunity. A prerequisite for this was the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute, which Bystron published after the dismissal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
The publication on the social network was investigated by the Munich prosecutor's office.
It is a collage with the image of several leading German politicians. Some of them are raising their right hand up. According to the prosecutor's office, the collage gives users the impression that politicians are giving a Hitler salute.
Bystron is currently accused of "tacitly agreeing with this and disseminating the symbols of unconstitutional organizations".
Reference
Due to the investigation, the Bundestag, of which Bystron was a member at the time, had already waived his immunity in 2023. Since the AfD politician is now a member of the European Parliament, the criminal proceedings against him were temporarily suspended, as the European Parliament also had to waive his immunity.
The AfD politician is facing new legal problems
The judiciary has many questions about Bystron. The Munich Prosecutor General's Office wants to investigate him on suspicion of corruption and money laundering. Peter Bystron is accused of accepting cash from the entourage of the pro-Russian portal "Voice of Europe".
Bystron has always denied the accusations against him and called the proceedings politically motivated. The presumption of innocence applies until the final completion of the proceedings. When the parliament will decide on the lifting of immunity in this case is not yet known.
Let us remind you
