The European Commission is preparing an alternative aid package for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission is preparing a backup plan to help Ukraine in case the summit does not approve a 50 billion euro aid package.
The European Commission is preparing an alternative package of assistance to Ukraine in case the EU countries fail to approve a four-year support program worth 50 billion euros during the February 1 summit. This was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a conference with the participation of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, UNN reports .
Citation
The priority is to get all 27 EU countries to agree, but we are already working on operational solutions that can be used otherwise. On December 25, before Christmas, we transferred €1.5 billion to Ukraine, the last tranche of our €18 billion program for 2023. Thus, Kyiv has funds for the beginning of this year
Details
At the same time, Ursula von der Leyen did not disclose the details of the alternative aid package.
The Belgian prime minister expressed hope that the EUR 50 billion aid program would be agreed upon without any problems.
Belgium names support for Ukraine as a priority for its EU presidency06.01.24, 03:45 • 46897 views