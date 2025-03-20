The EU will continue military aid to Ukraine despite pressure from Russia and resistance from Hungary - media
EU leaders will pledge military support to Ukraine despite Russia's attempts to stop arms supplies. Hungary may block text on support for Ukraine at EU summit.
Leaders of the European Union intend to promise to continue providing military support to Ukraine, despite Russia's attempts to stop the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv as part of ceasefire negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.
According to the publication, the bloc's leaders will gather in Brussels on March 20 and 21 and adopt summit conclusions, which, in particular, will state that "the European Union adheres to the "peace through strength" approach, which requires Ukraine to occupy the strongest possible position, with its own powerful military and defense potential as an integral component".
The text ... also states that the EU - "in coordination with like-minded partners and allies - remains committed to providing further comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people, who are exercising their inherent right to self-defense against Russia's war of aggression."
The author points out that the EU text is usually agreed unanimously by 27 member states.
"However, EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Hungary, which has long struck a more conciliatory tone towards the Kremlin, will ask to waive the text on Ukraine, similar to what happened at the EU summit earlier this month," the publication writes.
Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka stated that Hungary cannot support the conclusions of the European Council on Ukraine in its current form. This document allegedly contradicts Hungary's position and interests, and also calls for accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU.
