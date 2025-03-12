The EU should promote reliable security guarantees for Ukraine - European Parliament resolution
Kyiv • UNN
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on support for Ukraine, calling on the EU to promote security guarantees and accelerate accession negotiations. They also called for the confiscation of Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The European Parliament, with 442 votes in favor, adopted a joint resolution on continuing the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine after three years of Russian military aggression. This is stated on the website of the European Parliament, reports UNN.
In the resolution adopted on Wednesday, the Parliament notes that the EU is now Ukraine's main strategic ally and must help the country defend its right to self-defense. MEPs welcomed the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire reached on March 11. They expect Russia to agree to it and follow it by ceasing all attacks on Ukrainian civilians, infrastructure and territory
The resolution states that the EU should promote credible security guarantees for Ukraine, and the country should be empowered to reject hasty agreements that weaken its security in the medium and long term and risk exposing it and other European countries to new Russian aggression in the future.
The deputies oppose any attempts to blackmail the leadership of Ukraine in order to make it surrender for the sole purpose of facilitating the so-called "peace agreement".
The document also states that there can be no negotiations on European security without the presence of the EU.
The deputies call for speeding up negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Calling on the EU to prepare for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine with new funding, MEPs note that Russia must pay for the enormous damage caused to Ukraine. Russian sovereign assets immobilized under EU sanctions must be confiscated and used for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine
In addition, the Parliament calls for the introduction of more effective sanctions against Russia, together with restrictive measures against any entities that facilitate the circumvention of sanctions and supply the Russian military complex with military and dual-use technologies.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said about the need to urgently strengthen European defense against the background of the fact that "Putin has repeatedly proved that he is a hostile neighbor", pointing out that there is also an urgent need to fill the gaps in military supplies to Ukraine and provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees.