EU reacts to reports of DPRK soldiers being sent to Russia: concerned about growing military cooperation between the two countries
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the European Commission expressed concern about the possible deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia. This violates UN resolutions and indicates an escalation of Russia's illegal actions against Ukraine.
The European Union is concerned about reports that North Korean soldiers may be sent to Russia, European Commission spokesman for foreign policy Peter Stano said during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.
"We are aware of reports that indicate that North Korea and Russia are expanding their existing military cooperation also in terms of eventually sending soldiers from North Korea to Russia. Well, I can only say that this must be a very special operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine if they need to enlist the help of soldiers from a rogue regime that is under United Nations sanctions for such a special operation. And we are, of course, very concerned about the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and we are equally concerned about the transfer of weapons. (...) And all of this (...) violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions. So if the reports about the transfer of soldiers from North Korea to Russia would be confirmed, this would mark another level of escalation and a significant increase in their cooperation," said Peter Stano, the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy.
"This only illustrates how Russia is determined to escalate its illegal actions against Ukraine, that Russia is not interested in peaceful solutions at all," Stano added, noting in particular that "this is the message that Russia is sending.
