40 DPRK servicemen relocated to join assault in Kursk region - sources
Kyiv • UNN
40 North Korean soldiers have been moved to the Lga district of the Kursk region. Earlier, 18 of them tried to escape but were detained by Russians.
Currently, all 40 DPRK servicemen who were stationed in the Khomutovsky district of the Russian Federation have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Details
"18 North Korean servicemenwho attempted to escape from the positions of the Russian occupation forces in the Kursk region were detained by Russians in the Komarichskyi district of the Bryansk region," the source said.
According to sources, about 40 military instructors from North Korea, along with fifty Russian occupiers, were at positions in the forest near the Kolyachek area of the Khomutov district of the Kursk region.
"It has been established that the North Koreans trained Russian military personnel in the use of balloons for military purposes. Instead, the Russian military taught North Korean representatives how to conduct modern infantry combat using the experience of the so-called "svo"," the source said.
UNN's interlocutor notes that after the end of the training course, the North Korean military were left in a forest in the area of Kolyachek, Khomutov district, for several days without food and without any instructions on further plans and intentions. On October 14, some North Koreans decided to leave their positions without permission in order to search for the command of the Russian Armed Forces.
Two days later, on October 16, the missing soldiers were found and detained by the Russian occupiers. The distance from the place of escape was about 60 kilometers.
According to the sources, "all 40 DPRK servicemen who were in positions in the Khomutov district have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.
UN Security Council to meet today to discuss DPRK's support for Russia in war against Ukraine21.10.24, 08:52 • 14314 views
Addendum
Earlier, Ivan Tymochko, head of the Armed Forces Reserves Council, reportedthat North Korean troops are likely to be deployed to Kursk region first.
According to sources, Russia is training DPRK military personnel for war against Ukraine at four training grounds.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that these are not mercenaries from North Korea, but full-fledged military units, regular DPRK troops to be involved in the war against Ukraine.