40 DPRK servicemen relocated to join assault in Kursk region - sources

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
40 DPRK servicemen relocated to join assault in Kursk region - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 16568 views

40 North Korean soldiers have been moved to the Lga district of the Kursk region. Earlier, 18 of them tried to escape but were detained by Russians.

40 DPRK servicemen relocated to join assault in Kursk region - sources

Currently, all 40 DPRK servicemen who were stationed in the Khomutovsky district of the Russian Federation have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

"18 North Korean servicemenwho attempted to escape from the positions of the Russian occupation forces in the Kursk region were detained by Russians in the Komarichskyi district of the Bryansk region," the source said.

According to sources, about 40 military instructors from North Korea, along with fifty Russian occupiers, were at positions in the forest near the Kolyachek area of the Khomutov district of the Kursk region.

"It has been established that the North Koreans trained Russian military personnel in the use of balloons for military purposes. Instead, the Russian military taught North Korean representatives how to conduct modern infantry combat using the experience of the so-called "svo"," the source said.

UNN's interlocutor notes that after the end of the training course, the North Korean military were left in a forest in the area of Kolyachek, Khomutov district, for several days without food and without any instructions on further plans and intentions. On October 14, some North Koreans decided to leave their positions without permission in order to search for the command of the Russian Armed Forces.

Two days later, on October 16, the missing soldiers were found and detained by the Russian occupiers. The distance from the place of escape was about 60 kilometers.

According to the sources, "all 40 DPRK servicemen who were in positions in the Khomutov district have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.

UN Security Council to meet today to discuss DPRK's support for Russia in war against Ukraine21.10.24, 08:52 • 14314 views

Addendum

Earlier, Ivan Tymochko, head of the Armed Forces Reserves Council, reportedthat North Korean troops are likely to be deployed to Kursk region first.

According to sources, Russia is training DPRK military personnel for war against Ukraine at four training grounds. 

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that these are not mercenaries from North Korea, but full-fledged military units, regular DPRK troops to be involved in the war against Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
Ukraine
