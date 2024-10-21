UN Security Council to meet today to discuss DPRK's support for Russia in war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine and military support for Russia. It is expected to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and discuss Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
Today, on October 21, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine and military support for Russia from North Korea, Iran and China. UNN reports this with reference to Security Council Report.
Details
The Security Council members are expected to condemn Russia's ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including recent strikes on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.
Members of the UN Security Council may also reportedly express concern over Russia's supply of weapons and related materials from the DPRK, Iran and China.
The Security Council is expected to discuss, among other things, the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Addendum
On September 24, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, the United States accused China of supplying Russia with "machine tools, microelectronics and other items" used to support Russia's military operations. On October 17, the United States imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies for "direct development and production of complex weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected these accusations, emphasizing that China allegedly "strictly controls the export of dual-use goods, including drones, and opposes the use of civilian drones for military purposes.
On October 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.