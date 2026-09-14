The EU plans to propose a ban on the use of social media and AI chatbots by children under 15

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
05:48 PM • 14429 views
The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi
05:09 PM • 17398 views
The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT
04:35 PM • 14025 views
The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports
04:22 PM • 12961 views
Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said
04:13 PM • 17259 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air Raids
03:27 PM • 12927 views
Ukraine agreed not to strike energy facilities, and Russia agreed to do the same — Trump
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 23126 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 35963 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
September 14, 06:58 AM • 27002 views
I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine
September 14, 06:05 AM • 23732 views
Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Defense forces struck an S-400 radar in Sochi and facilities for launching UAVs and commanding Russian forces — General StaffSeptember 14, 09:37 AM • 8262 views
Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank backed by guarantees from CanadaSeptember 14, 09:55 AM • 14746 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 32421 views
Chancellor Merz’s party won the local elections in Lower SaxonySeptember 14, 11:18 AM • 12203 views
Ihor Ilyin, the director of a medical center who was recently shot in Kyiv, has died03:16 PM • 7202 views
Publications
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air Raids04:13 PM • 17258 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 23124 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 32535 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 35961 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 64210 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 50329 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 55522 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 53614 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 56367 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 64979 views
Actual
Truth Social
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian
Heating

The EU plans to propose a ban on the use of social media and AI chatbots by children under 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The European Commission proposes restricting access for children under 15 to social media, chatbots, video platforms, and online games. The plan will be presented within the framework of the EU Kids Act.

The EU plans to propose a ban on the use of social media and AI chatbots by children under 15

The European Union plans to propose a ban on access to social media, video-sharing platforms, artificial intelligence chatbots and online games for people under the age of 15. This is the most wide-ranging plan to date to protect children from dangers online, according to a European Commission document, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Worldwide, concern is growing about the impact of major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram (owned by Meta), TikTok, YouTube (owned by Google) and ChatGPT on children’s health and safety.

This EU proposal is part of the “EU Kids Act” initiative, which will be presented on Thursday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen. Some details may be announced as early as Wednesday during von der Leyen’s “State of the Union” address, dedicated to the EU’s future policy.

In France, a bill to ban social media for children was blocked14.08.26, 22:25 • 8282 views

“The Union’s approach should allow minors to benefit from the enormous potential of digital services while protecting them from abuse and exploitation. Access by technology companies to our children must be restricted, not the other way around,” the document says.

The Commission’s proposal, which also applies to video game platforms, provides for graduated access to various services depending on age, while the obligations imposed on companies will depend on the type of service and the children’s age.

The Commission declined to comment.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Social network
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Google