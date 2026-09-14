The EU plans to propose a ban on the use of social media and AI chatbots by children under 15

The European Union plans to propose a ban on access to social media, video-sharing platforms, artificial intelligence chatbots and online games for people under the age of 15. This is the most wide-ranging plan to date to protect children from dangers online, according to a European Commission document, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Worldwide, concern is growing about the impact of major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram (owned by Meta), TikTok, YouTube (owned by Google) and ChatGPT on children’s health and safety.

This EU proposal is part of the “EU Kids Act” initiative, which will be presented on Thursday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen. Some details may be announced as early as Wednesday during von der Leyen’s “State of the Union” address, dedicated to the EU’s future policy.

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“The Union’s approach should allow minors to benefit from the enormous potential of digital services while protecting them from abuse and exploitation. Access by technology companies to our children must be restricted, not the other way around,” the document says.

The Commission’s proposal, which also applies to video game platforms, provides for graduated access to various services depending on age, while the obligations imposed on companies will depend on the type of service and the children’s age.

The Commission declined to comment.