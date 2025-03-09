The EU mission increases military presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kyiv • UNN
The EUFOR ALTHEA mission announced a temporary increase in the military contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Currently, the mission has 1500 servicemen, but the exact number of additional forces is not disclosed.
The European Union peacekeeping mission EUFOR ALTHEA has announced a temporary increase in its military units in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was reported on the mission's website, writes UNN.
Details
As stated in the mission's statement, this step is a "proactive measure" aimed at supporting stability in the country in the interests of all its citizens." However, the specific number of additional troops has not yet been disclosed.
In the coming days, the public may notice an increased presence of EUFOR. We assure the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina that this presence, like all EUFOR activities, is directly related to the task of supporting the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina to ensure security
The EUFOR ALTHEA mission, which has been operating in the country since the end of the Bosnian War in 1995, currently has about 1,500 military personnel.
Bosnia and Herzegovina court convicts pro-Russian politician Dodik: what awaits the Republika Srpska president26.02.25, 18:38 • 23282 views