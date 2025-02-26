Bosnia and Herzegovina court convicts pro-Russian politician Dodik: what awaits the Republika Srpska president

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Bosnia and Herzegovina court convicts pro-Russian politician Dodik: what awaits the Republika Srpska president

Bosnia and Herzegovina court convicts pro-Russian politician Dodik: what awaits the Republika Srpska president

Milorad Dodik was sentenced to a year in prison and a 6-year ban from holding the office of President of Republika Srpska. The sentence was passed for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has handed down a verdict sentencing Milorad Dodik to one year in prison. Earlier, the Bosnian Serb pro-Russian politician ignored the decision of the UN High Representative and criticized the verdict - Dodik is likely to appeal the verdict.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Televizija Srbije and Vijesti Hercegovina.

Details

On Wednesday, a Bosnia and Herzegovina court sentenced the President of the Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and a six-year ban from holding the office of President of the Republika Srpska for disregarding the decisions of the UN High Representative.

Context

Dodik's trial began on February 5, 2024. The politician is accused of signing a decree enacting a law on the non-application of decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH and decisions of the Supreme Representative. The trial was marked by the defense's accusations of bias against the Court of BiH, judges and prosecutors. 

The verdict of the first instance is not final. The legal expert, Judge Vekhid Shekhich, emphasizes that before drawing conclusions, we need to wait for the end of the appeal proceedings. 

HelpHelp

After the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war, the UN appointed a High Representative of the international community with broad powers:

  • the right to introduce or repeal laws;
  • dismiss elected representatives and monitor compliance with the peace agreement.

Since August 2021, the post has been held by former Federal Minister of Agriculture Schmidt of the CSU. He warned of Moscow's growing influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Addendum

Dodik's first reaction after the verdict, according to Dnevni Avaz (a daily newspaper in Bosnia and Herzegovina).

We have to be cheerful! I was doomed to have them break my heart for a whole year

- Dodik said.

Milorad Dodik addressed the crowd in Banja Luka for the second time and said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had contacted him immediately after the verdict.

22.05.23, 15:28 • 581617 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina

