A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has handed down a verdict sentencing Milorad Dodik to one year in prison. Earlier, the Bosnian Serb pro-Russian politician ignored the decision of the UN High Representative and criticized the verdict - Dodik is likely to appeal the verdict.

On Wednesday, a Bosnia and Herzegovina court sentenced the President of the Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and a six-year ban from holding the office of President of the Republika Srpska for disregarding the decisions of the UN High Representative.

Dodik's trial began on February 5, 2024. The politician is accused of signing a decree enacting a law on the non-application of decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH and decisions of the Supreme Representative. The trial was marked by the defense's accusations of bias against the Court of BiH, judges and prosecutors.

The verdict of the first instance is not final. The legal expert, Judge Vekhid Shekhich, emphasizes that before drawing conclusions, we need to wait for the end of the appeal proceedings.

After the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war, the UN appointed a High Representative of the international community with broad powers:

the right to introduce or repeal laws;

dismiss elected representatives and monitor compliance with the peace agreement.

Since August 2021, the post has been held by former Federal Minister of Agriculture Schmidt of the CSU. He warned of Moscow's growing influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik's first reaction after the verdict, according to Dnevni Avaz (a daily newspaper in Bosnia and Herzegovina).

We have to be cheerful! I was doomed to have them break my heart for a whole year - Dodik said.

Milorad Dodik addressed the crowd in Banja Luka for the second time and said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had contacted him immediately after the verdict.