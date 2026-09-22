The countries of the European Union failed to agree on sanctions against Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov. The deadline for the written procedure has now been extended until 17:00, and EU ambassadors will meet to discuss the matter again at 16:00. Journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The journalist also reported that Latvia may accept a deal that provides for the lifting of EU sanctions on billionaires linked to Russia.

Context

On September 21, the media reported that the European Union would lift sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

Later, it became known that, according to the proposal, sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman would be lifted, but sanctions against approximately 3,000 other individuals and organizations linked to Russia would be extended for three years.

At the same time, Latvia opposed lifting the restrictions.

Recall

The European Union announced new sanctions against the Russian Federation following the "elections" to Russia's State Duma, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.