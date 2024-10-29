The energy system remains balanced, but this balance is quite fragile - the Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, but the balance is fragile. Ukraine relies on electricity imports from the EU and encourages economical consumption during peak hours.
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, but as in previous days and weeks, this balance is quite fragile. This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
"At the moment, the power system remains balanced, but as in previous days and weeks, this balance is quite fragile. We are not applying emergency shutdowns or hourly shutdown schedules now, but nevertheless a little bit of emergency assistance, imports are used from the EU," Andarak said.
According to him, the thesis about economical consumption of electricity, especially during peak hours, remains relevant.
Addition
Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity in winter to 2.1 GW.
On October 24, Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk stated that only Russian shelling of energy infrastructure is a risk that could destabilize the energy system.
