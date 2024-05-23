The enemy will continue to use the topic of the downing of the plane to conduct ISIS and exert pressure inside the country: Yusov on investigation into downing of IL-76

At the moment, it cannot be said that the investigation into the downing of a Russian plane in January over belgorod, which allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war, has moved forward. russia has not responded to Ukraine's call for the creation of an international commission, an international investigation with the participation of representatives of the united nations and the red Cross. They will try to use this topic to conduct an ISDS and exert pressure inside Ukraine.

Unfortunately, we cannot talk about any progress (in the investigation - ed.) now. The aggressor state has not responded to Ukraine's call for the establishment of an international commission and an international investigation with the participation of representatives of the UN and the Red Cross. In fact, they blocked this initiative, which also speaks volumes. Now there are statements from the Russian side and nothing more. There is information that the enemy will continue to try to use the topic of the downing of this plane to conduct information warfare and pressure at home, to discredit our country abroad - Yusov said.

He added that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has ordered to search for the wreckage of Patriot missiles in the temporarily occupied territories to try to “sculpt” some kind of evidence base.

However, so far, it's hard to see that they are molding badly, otherwise there would have been some activity on their part - Yusov added.

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft carrying 63 people crashed near Belgorod, Russia, killing all on board. Later, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

The Russian Federation demanded to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will notinsist on an international investigation into the crash of the Russian Il-76.