Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37977 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100419 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148369 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243715 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

The enemy will continue to use the topic of the downing of the plane to conduct ISIS and exert pressure inside the country: Yusov on investigation into downing of IL-76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66718 views

The enemy will continue to use the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft to disinform and exert pressure inside Ukraine, as well as to discredit the country abroad, despite the lack of progress in the investigation due to Russia's blocking of Ukraine's call for an international investigation.

At the moment, it cannot be said that the investigation into the downing of a Russian plane in January over belgorod, which allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war, has moved forward. russia has not responded to Ukraine's call for the creation of an international commission, an international investigation with the participation of representatives of the united nations and the red Cross. They will try to use this topic to conduct an ISDS and exert pressure inside Ukraine.

The representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, we cannot talk about any progress (in the investigation - ed.) now. The aggressor state has not responded to Ukraine's call for the establishment of an international commission and an international investigation with the participation of representatives of the UN and the Red Cross. In fact, they blocked this initiative, which also speaks volumes. Now there are statements from the Russian side and nothing more. There is information that the enemy will continue to try to use the topic of the downing of this plane to conduct information warfare and pressure at home, to discredit our country abroad

- Yusov said.

He added that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has ordered to search for the wreckage of Patriot missiles in the temporarily occupied territories to try to “sculpt” some kind of evidence base.

However, so far, it's hard to see that they are molding badly, otherwise there would have been some activity on their part

- Yusov added. 

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft carrying 63 people crashed near Belgorod, Russia, killing all on board. Later, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

The Russian Federation demanded to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will notinsist on an international investigation into the crash of the Russian Il-76.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising