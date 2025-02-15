“The enemy has become more active": General Staff reports more than 170 battles on Saturday

Since the beginning of the day, February 15, 176 combat engagements took place in the frontline in various sectors. The highest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 47 attempts to break through Ukrainian positions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

"The enemy has become more active. So far, 176 combat engagements have taken place," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, four firefights took place near Vovchansk and Tykhyi, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 35 times in the area of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoosynove, 23 of the engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova. Nine of the attacks are still ongoing.

Three enemy attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siverskyi sector, six firefights are ongoing, and the occupants are trying to advance in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by Russian invaders, the enemy is trying to break through to Predtechyno, Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Seventeen combat engagements have already been completed.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Krymske, seven battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian invaders made 47 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 24 enemy attacks, 23 firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops nine times in the areas of Zelenivka and Velyka Novosilka. Six firefights are ongoing.

Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Kopani in the Gulyaypole sector were subjected to air strikes by the KABs.

In the Kursk sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and fired 182 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

There were no major changes in other areas.

