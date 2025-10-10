The enemy damaged critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: the water pumping station was de-energized

In Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region, critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of an enemy missile and drone attack. Due to this, the water pumping station was de-energized, reported the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych, according to UNN.

Details

I'm returning from Svitlovodsk. The night and morning for Kirovohrad region were under a massive missile and drone attack. The enemy is cynically destroying the Ukrainian energy system. All services have been involved since early morning to stabilize the operation of critical infrastructure. - reported the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych.

Raikovych added that the commission has started inspecting the private sector. Fortunately, everyone is alive. Energy workers had to implement emergency power outages.

Also, according to information from the Regional Military Administration, the water pumping station of OKVP "Dnipro-Kirovohrad" in Svitlovodsk was de-energized due to the enemy attack.

Attention! Message from OKVP "Dnipro-Kirovohrad". Due to the enemy's missile and drone attack on Kirovohrad region, the water pumping station of OKVP "Dnipro-Kirovohrad" in Svitlovodsk has been de-energized. - reported the Regional Military Administration.

Currently, the pressure in the water supply system has decreased, and the system is operating in an economical mode.

If power supply is not restored in the near future, we will be forced to stop the water supply and deliver water by tankers. Therefore, we ask you to stock up on water! - reported the enterprise.

Addition

Russia launched 32 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 465 drones at Ukraine overnight; 405 drones and 15 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile, were neutralized, and 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

The Ministry of Energy reported that after another massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine remain with limited electricity supply. Large-scale restoration work is underway in the affected regions.