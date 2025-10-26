The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: houses and a sports facility damaged, 1,700 subscribers without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Zaporizhzhia district suffered at least 5 drone strikes, over 1,700 subscribers were left without electricity. Private houses, a sports facility, and outbuildings were damaged, with no casualties.
The enemy launched at least 5 drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, more than 1,700 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of the shelling.
Energy workers will begin restoration as soon as the security situation allows
He clarified that private houses, a sports facility, and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
Recall
As a result of an enemy attack with guided aerial bombs on Rivnopillia of the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 63-year-old man died, and another person suffered a concussion.
