The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: houses and a sports facility damaged, 1,700 subscribers without electricity

The enemy launched at least 5 drone strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, more than 1,700 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of the shelling.

Energy workers will begin restoration as soon as the security situation allows - Fedorov noted.

He clarified that private houses, a sports facility, and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Recall

As a result of an enemy attack with guided aerial bombs on Rivnopillia of the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 63-year-old man died, and another person suffered a concussion.

Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured