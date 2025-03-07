Enemy attacked the energy sector in several regions, there are power outages, consumption is decreasing due to warming - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming, repair crews are working to restore damaged facilities.
At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out a missile-drone attack on energy facilities in several regions, resulting in power outages for consumers. Electricity consumption is decreasing due to warming and the operation of solar power plants. However, powerful equipment should be used from 10:00 to 15:00. This was reported by the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" on Friday, writes UNN.
Consequences of the shelling
According to the Ministry of Energy, "today Russia carried out another massive missile-drone attack on the electricity and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine."
"At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out a missile-drone attack on energy facilities in several regions. As a result of the damage caused, there are power outages for consumers in the morning. Emergency recovery work began as soon as the security situation allowed," - reported Ukrenergo.
Repair crews from the regional energy companies, as stated, "are doing everything possible to restore the damaged equipment and reconnect all consumers who are without power as quickly as possible."
"Rescuers and energy workers are working promptly to eliminate the consequences. Where possible, emergency recovery work is already underway. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilize electricity, gas, and heat supply," - noted the Ministry of Energy.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption is decreasing. The reason is significant warming and the establishment of sunny weather across almost the entire territory of Ukraine, which ensures the effective operation of household solar power plants," - reported Ukrenergo.
As noted, today, March 7, as of 9:30, the level of consumption was 9.3% lower than at the same time the previous day.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile-drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities is ongoing.
The situation in the energy system may change, emphasized Ukrenergo.