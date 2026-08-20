The enemy attacked the capital again: one person is known to have been killed, and air quality has deteriorated due to the fire

The enemy has again attacked Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district; a fire broke out on the site of non-residential buildings after the debris of a UAV fell. One person is known to have been killed, and a temporary deterioration in air quality has been recorded, reports UNN.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out at another location as a result of falling UAV debris. On the site of non-residential buildings - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Later, the mayor added that one person was killed and another injured as a result of the attack.

We would add

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, as a result of the enemy shelling, a temporary deterioration in air quality is being observed in the Holosiivskyi district due to a fire in a non-residential building.

Until the air quality improves, experts recommend:

▪️close the windows;

▪️limit prolonged time spent outdoors;

▪️maintain water balance and drink enough water;

▪️if you have an air purifier, turn it on to its maximum operating mode.

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayor