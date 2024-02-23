The enemy advanced in the east, but was defeated in Pobeda
Kyiv • UNN
russia advanced in some areas, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the attack during clashes in Pobeda.
russians advanced in Ivanivske, in Severne and east of Orlivka. However, russian troops were thrown back in Pobeda. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
On the frontline, enemy forces advanced in the area of Ivanivske, Severne and east of Orlivka. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to push back the enemy in the Pobeda area.
64 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff22.02.24, 07:36 • 28339 views