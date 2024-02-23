The enemy advanced in the east, but was defeated in Pobeda

russians advanced in Ivanivske, in Severne and east of Orlivka. However, russian troops were thrown back in Pobeda. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

On the frontline, enemy forces advanced in the area of Ivanivske, Severne and east of Orlivka. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to push back the enemy in the Pobeda area.

64 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff