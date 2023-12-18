64 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as as well as on two of the aggressor's anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on December 18, UNN reports .

Details

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit 4 districts concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, artillery and ammunition depot of the enemy.

A total of 64 combat engagements took place in the last day on the frontline.

In the Melitopol sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson direction, our soldiers continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

