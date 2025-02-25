The employer has the right to check your sick leave certificate for truthfulness - Pension Fund

Employers may apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine to verify the validity of the sick leave issued to an employee in case of doubt as to the correctness of the issuance or extension of the sick leave. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian law, the basis for temporary disability and maternity benefits is a sick leave certificate issued on the basis of a medical certificate of temporary disability or a document certifying the adoption of a child or the establishment of custody of a child.

Pursuant to part three of Article 22 of the said Law, the decision to appoint an insurance payment under temporary disability insurance is made by the insured or his/her authorized persons - the statement said.

In turn, the policyholder or persons authorized by the policyholder control the correctness of the calculation and timeliness of insurance payments, make decisions to refuse or terminate insurance payments (in whole or in part), and review the basis and correctness of the documents that serve as a basis for providing insurance payments.

The checks are carried out by authorized officials of the Fund or special doctors, whose list is approved by the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This allows employers to be confident in the legality of providing social benefits to employees and prevent possible violations.

It is the employer's request that serves as the basis for verifying the validity of sick leave certificates. In particular, this is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution of March 3, 2023, which defines how documents for the calculation of benefits are checked.

“Thus, if necessary, the insured may apply to the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine to verify the validity of the issuance or extension of sick leave certificates,” the statement said.

