Elimination of the consequences of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector continues, it is necessary to save electricity during peak hours - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Energy workers have restored electricity supply for nearly 47 thousand consumers, the elimination of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing.
The elimination of the consequences of yet another massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy sector continues on March 7, during peak hours electricity should be conserved, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"Yesterday, Russia carried out yet another massive missile and drone attack on the energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine. Rescuers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences. Repair work continues after previous attacks on the energy sector," the statement said.
We urge consumers to use electricity rationally during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system
Over the past day, as noted, energy workers restored power for 46,855 consumers who were left without electricity due to hostilities.
Situation at the ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.12 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy reported.