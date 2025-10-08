The Dutch government plans to open the first permanent drone testing zone over the North Sea

The Dutch Cabinet is preparing to create a special air zone where autonomous drones capable of flying beyond the operators' direct line of sight will be tested. According to the plan, the testing ground should become operational after the summer of 2026, although the final approval of the airspace is still ongoing. This is reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

The outgoing State Secretary for Defence, Tuijnman, stated on NOS Radio 1 that testing such devices is "extremely necessary" because the Netherlands must be prepared for new types of threats. He cited the example of Ukraine, where a "drone war" is underway, as well as European airports that are forced to cease operations due to the risk of drone attacks.

In addition to military needs, Tuijnman also emphasized the civilian potential of the technology – in particular, the possibility of transporting medical cargo between hospitals.

According to the plan, drones will take off from the former Valkenburg airfield in Katwijk and head through an air corridor to a test zone over the sea. The flight will take place over the coast, but, according to the official, this will not pose a danger to vacationers, as the active part of the route will begin over the water.

An agreement has already been signed between the ministries of defense, infrastructure and water management, as well as the province of South Holland, to implement the project. The document defines joint actions within the framework of the sensor technology research center, located on the territory of the former military facility.

