Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
The Dutch government plans to open the first permanent drone testing zone over the North Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The Dutch cabinet plans to create a special airspace for testing autonomous drones that will fly beyond visual line of sight. The testing ground is expected to become operational after the summer of 2026, with drones taking off from Valkenburg airfield.

The Dutch Cabinet is preparing to create a special air zone where autonomous drones capable of flying beyond the operators' direct line of sight will be tested. According to the plan, the testing ground should become operational after the summer of 2026, although the final approval of the airspace is still ongoing. This is reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

The outgoing State Secretary for Defence, Tuijnman, stated on NOS Radio 1 that testing such devices is "extremely necessary" because the Netherlands must be prepared for new types of threats. He cited the example of Ukraine, where a "drone war" is underway, as well as European airports that are forced to cease operations due to the risk of drone attacks.

In addition to military needs, Tuijnman also emphasized the civilian potential of the technology – in particular, the possibility of transporting medical cargo between hospitals.

EU prepares sanctions against companies that provided false flags to Russian shadow fleet tankers - Bloomberg07.10.25, 16:29 • 3700 views

According to the plan, drones will take off from the former Valkenburg airfield in Katwijk and head through an air corridor to a test zone over the sea. The flight will take place over the coast, but, according to the official, this will not pose a danger to vacationers, as the active part of the route will begin over the water.

An agreement has already been signed between the ministries of defense, infrastructure and water management, as well as the province of South Holland, to implement the project. The document defines joint actions within the framework of the sensor technology research center, located on the territory of the former military facility.

The Netherlands has started producing combat robots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.10.25, 01:48 • 2910 views

Stepan Haftko

