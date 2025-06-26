"DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over an SUV to a National Guard unit: the car is already operating at the front

One of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine received a powerful BMW X5 SUV, which the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, handed over as part of its initiative to support the Defense Forces, UNN writes.

"This time, one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine received a BMW X5 car. This is a powerful diesel car with an engine capacity of 2993 cm³, manufactured in 2006, and with excellent characteristics for working in the field," the Charity Exchange said.

The car has high ground clearance and all-wheel drive, so it easily overcomes off-road conditions, and also demonstrates endurance and economy, which is critical in the conditions of combat missions.

In addition, the spacious interior and roomy trunk allow the military to transport both personnel and equipment or important cargo.

"For the military, this is not just a means of transportation. This is a "working iron horse" on the front lines, mobility under fire, timely evacuation, delivery of aid or equipment. In short, a vital tool," the benefactors noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Charity Exchange has provided assistance worth almost UAH 132 million. Of these, they received:

Defense Forces of Ukraine - UAH 93,061,500;

medical facilities - UAH 8,533,000;

seriously ill children and adolescents - UAH 16,440,000;

humanitarian initiatives and social projects - UAH 13,944,000.

