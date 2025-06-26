$41.660.13
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 16111 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 17577 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 23735 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 41078 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 80766 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 88549 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 89776 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 85498 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65016 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63873 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 16120 views
"DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over an SUV to a National Guard unit: the car is already operating at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over an SUV to a National Guard unit: the car is already operating at the front.

"DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over an SUV to a National Guard unit: the car is already operating at the front

One of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine received a powerful BMW X5 SUV, which the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, handed over as part of its initiative to support the Defense Forces, UNN writes.

Details

"This time, one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine received a BMW X5 car. This is a powerful diesel car with an engine capacity of 2993 cm³, manufactured in 2006, and with excellent characteristics for working in the field," the Charity Exchange said.

The car has high ground clearance and all-wheel drive, so it easily overcomes off-road conditions, and also demonstrates endurance and economy, which is critical in the conditions of combat missions.

In addition, the spacious interior and roomy trunk allow the military to transport both personnel and equipment or important cargo.

"For the military, this is not just a means of transportation. This is a "working iron horse" on the front lines, mobility under fire, timely evacuation, delivery of aid or equipment. In short, a vital tool," the benefactors noted.

Add

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Charity Exchange has provided assistance worth almost UAH 132 million. Of these, they received:

  • Defense Forces of Ukraine - UAH 93,061,500;
    • medical facilities - UAH 8,533,000;
      • seriously ill children and adolescents - UAH 16,440,000;
        • humanitarian initiatives and social projects - UAH 13,944,000.

          You can join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

          Lilia Podolyak

