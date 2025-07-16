The director of the LLC was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 30 million received from the state

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 10175 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 21735 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 40250 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 56023 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 146742 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202861 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 223040 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 106486 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 127840 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 76188 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
2.7m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 24576 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 69120 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 37244 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 42628 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 22629 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 146742 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 89072 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 92698 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202861 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 223040 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the canine hero from "Superman," inspires many film viewers to get their own super-dog09:55 AM • 11536 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 42604 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 48840 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 66997 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 96214 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

The director of the LLC was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 30 million received from the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

The director of the company was notified of suspicion of tax evasion in the amount of UAH 30 million. The enterprise supplied equipment for water supply in Donetsk region, using fictitious tax credit.

The director of the LLC was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 30 million received from the state

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security exposed a tax evasion scheme amounting to over UAH 30 million. Officials of a limited liability company evaded taxes by using fictitious tax credit during the supply of water supply equipment in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, officials of the limited liability company, which supplied equipment and materials for water supply in Donetsk region, evaded taxes by using fictitious tax credit during financial and economic operations.

- the report says.

These supplies were carried out during martial law to ensure the vital activity of the civilian population of Donbas. At the same time, the funds received from the state budget in the amount of over UAH 30 million were not fully taxed.

Based on the collected evidence, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General informed the director of the company of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecution, the investigating judge chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of bail.

The pre-trial investigation by detectives of the BEB of Ukraine continues. The prosecutor's office is taking measures to ensure compensation for the damages caused to the state.

Misappropriation of over UAH 7 million: directors and heads of a medical institution in Kyiv region suspected of embezzling funds16.07.25, 11:48 • 1666 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9