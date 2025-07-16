The director of the LLC was notified of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 30 million received from the state

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security exposed a tax evasion scheme amounting to over UAH 30 million. Officials of a limited liability company evaded taxes by using fictitious tax credit during the supply of water supply equipment in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, officials of the limited liability company, which supplied equipment and materials for water supply in Donetsk region, evaded taxes by using fictitious tax credit during financial and economic operations. - the report says.

These supplies were carried out during martial law to ensure the vital activity of the civilian population of Donbas. At the same time, the funds received from the state budget in the amount of over UAH 30 million were not fully taxed.

Based on the collected evidence, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General informed the director of the company of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecution, the investigating judge chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of bail.

The pre-trial investigation by detectives of the BEB of Ukraine continues. The prosecutor's office is taking measures to ensure compensation for the damages caused to the state.

