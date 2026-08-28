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Defense Forces struck Russian radars, drone bases and a training center - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The General Staff confirmed strikes on Russian military facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. A Kasta radar was also destroyed in Rostov Oblast.

Defense Forces struck Russian radars, drone bases and a training center - General Staff
file photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian Nebo-SV radar systems, the P-18 radar equipment, drone control posts and the enemy’s training center, UNN writes.

Details

"On August 27 and overnight into August 28, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of the enemy’s military targets," the statement said.

In the area of Olenivka (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the Nebo-SV radar station, the P-18 radar equipment and the enemy’s mobile communications equipment were struck. Also, in the area of Frunze in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, the Mykolaivka radio-relay station was struck. In addition, the destruction of the enemy’s training center was confirmed in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

- the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "the occupiers’ UAV control posts in the areas of Uspenivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kurakhove, Donetsk region, as well as a concentration of the enemy’s weapons and military equipment in the area of Krasna Hora, Donetsk region, were also struck."

The extent of the damage is being уточнено.

"As a result of the previous strikes, the destruction of a Kasta radar station in Karaichevo, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, on August 24, 2026, has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

Zelenskyy confirmed strike on the Yaroslavl refinery and Tu-95MS in Engels28.08.26, 12:05 • 694 views

Julia Shramko

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