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Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Su-24 in Saky, as well as UAV facilities, ammunition and fuel depots. The "Grenadier" reconnaissance posts were also attacked.

The Defense Forces struck a Russian Su-24 in Crimea and a number of enemy military facilities

On September 15 and during the night of September 16, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Thus, a Su-24 aircraft was struck at its base airfield in Saky, in temporarily occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is being уточнюється

- the statement says.

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of the enemy’s attack UAVs was struck.

In Staromlynivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, as well as in Pokrovske in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers’ UAV command posts were struck.

An enemy ammunition depot was struck in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region.

Fuel and lubricant storage bases belonging to the invaders were struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region, and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

In Suvorove and Rysove in the TOT of Crimea, posts of the Grenadier technical reconnaissance systems were struck.

Strikes on the oil refinery in Syzran and the drone plant in Taganrog — Zelenskyy reported new successful strikes by the Defense Forces15.09.26, 12:05 • 4908 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
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