The Defense Forces struck a “Kasta” radar station, UAV control points, and Russian ammunition depots

On September 28 and during the night of September 29, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military facilities belonging to Russian occupation forces. In particular, a radar station, drone command posts, and warehouses. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"In Mangush, Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers struck a 39N6 'Kasta' radar station. In Kyrnosove and Novoaydar, Luhansk region, enemy UAV command posts were hit," the post says.

In addition, according to available information, ammunition depots belonging to Russian units were hit in Druzhne, Luhansk region; Novoiehorivka, Kharkiv region; and Kachkarske, Donetsk region.

"In Komysh-Zoria, Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy logistics and materiel depot was hit. Operations against key military targets of the Russian occupiers continue. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!," the post says.

We remind you

Ukrainian forces struck a facility for launching attack UAVs in Donetsk. Ammunition, fuel, and supply depots were also destroyed.