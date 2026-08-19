Defense Committee unanimously supported Khmara for the position of Defense Minister - MP

The parliamentary defense committee unanimously supported President-nominated Yevhenii Khmara for the position of defense minister, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Defense Committee supported Khmara’s candidacy for the position of Minister of Defense. In favor: 15, unanimously - Zhelezniak wrote.

Vote on defense and foreign ministers with "260+ votes" is expected in parliament, says MP

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of defense minister. Former acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara was appointed acting head in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov’s dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, a minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Yuliia Svyrydenko’s government resigned.

On August 18, the President submitted to parliament the nominations of Yevhenii Khmara for Minister of Defense and Andrii Sybiha for Minister of Foreign Affairs.