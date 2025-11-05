ukenru
08:12 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the scheme of the "Orion" UAV and a list of 43 companies involved in its production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published the scheme of the Russian "Orion" UAV and data on 43 manufacturing enterprises. A third of these companies are not under sanctions, which allows Russia to continue supplying components.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the scheme of the "Orion" UAV and a list of 43 companies involved in its production

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a diagram of the Russian "Orion" UAV and data on the enterprises involved in its production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

More information about the UAV can be found in the "Means of Destruction" section of the "Components in Weapons" category on the "War&Sanctions" portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate. This includes a three-dimensional diagram of the Russian "Orion" UAV, as well as information about 43 enterprises involved in its production.

The "Orion" UAV (also known as "Inokhodets") is a strike and reconnaissance drone produced by the sanctioned Russian group of companies "Kronstadt". It weighs about one ton, has a straight wing and a V-shaped tail unit.

It is also capable of carrying up to 250 kg of payload, which may include systems for aerial photography, radio intelligence modules, optoelectronic systems, guided aerial bombs KAB-20, X-50 missiles, and X-UAVs, etc.

In addition, this drone is a carrier of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol".

The range of the "Orion" is up to 250 km (with a repeater - up to 300 km), flight duration - up to 30 hours. For such tactical and technical characteristics and competitive price, Russian media loudly called it the "Bayraktar killer" - the report says.

But that's not all: the Main Intelligence Directorate has published information on 43 Russian companies that are cooperating in the production of the "Orion".

As noted by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, a third of these enterprises are not under sanctions from any of the countries in the sanctions coalition. This creates a real opportunity for continued supplies of critical components and the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published information about 68 new foreign components of missiles and UAVs that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

