The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the scheme of the "Orion" UAV and a list of 43 companies involved in its production

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a diagram of the Russian "Orion" UAV and data on the enterprises involved in its production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

More information about the UAV can be found in the "Means of Destruction" section of the "Components in Weapons" category on the "War&Sanctions" portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate. This includes a three-dimensional diagram of the Russian "Orion" UAV, as well as information about 43 enterprises involved in its production.

The "Orion" UAV (also known as "Inokhodets") is a strike and reconnaissance drone produced by the sanctioned Russian group of companies "Kronstadt". It weighs about one ton, has a straight wing and a V-shaped tail unit.

It is also capable of carrying up to 250 kg of payload, which may include systems for aerial photography, radio intelligence modules, optoelectronic systems, guided aerial bombs KAB-20, X-50 missiles, and X-UAVs, etc.

In addition, this drone is a carrier of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol".

The range of the "Orion" is up to 250 km (with a repeater - up to 300 km), flight duration - up to 30 hours. For such tactical and technical characteristics and competitive price, Russian media loudly called it the "Bayraktar killer" - the report says.

But that's not all: the Main Intelligence Directorate has published information on 43 Russian companies that are cooperating in the production of the "Orion".

As noted by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, a third of these enterprises are not under sanctions from any of the countries in the sanctions coalition. This creates a real opportunity for continued supplies of critical components and the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published information about 68 new foreign components of missiles and UAVs that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.