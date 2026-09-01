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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the Russian myth about "Tsirkon" – the missile turned out to be a solid-fuel ballistic missile

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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine classified "Tsirkon" as a solid-fuel ballistic missile. Intelligence data refute the russian claims about a scramjet engine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the Russian myth about "Tsirkon" – the missile turned out to be a solid-fuel ballistic missile

The Russian 3M22 "Tsirkon" missile, which Russia had presented for years as a unique hypersonic weapon with a ramjet engine, in fact turned out to be a solid-fuel ballistic missile. Defense Express reports this, citing data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to a report by Ukrainian intelligence, the "Tsirkon" does not have a hypersonic scramjet engine, as Russian propaganda had claimed for years.

After the booster completes its operation, the missile uses a 3L2211 solid-fuel rocket engine manufactured by Russia’s NPO Iskra. The Main Intelligence Directorate directly classifies the 3M22 "Tsirkon" as a ballistic missile.

It took about two years to determine the missile’s design

Defense Express notes that the Russian version of the "Tsirkon’s" design was considered plausible for a long time, even after Ukrainian specialists obtained fragments of the missile.

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After analyzing the fragments in February 2024, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that the missile had a jet engine rather than a solid-fuel engine. Some of the elements found had also previously been mistaken for fuel tanks characteristic of a different engine design.

The new data from the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to Defense Express, definitively refute Russia’s years-long claims about the supposedly high-tech scramjet hypersonic engine of the "Tsirkon" and change perceptions of the missile’s actual design.

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Stepan Haftko

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