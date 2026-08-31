Russia is preparing to return a missile cruiser to service after nearly 30 years of repairs

Russia expects to return the nuclear-powered missile cruiser "Admiral Nakhimov," which has been undergoing repairs and modernization for nearly 30 years, to the fleet's active service. The ship is currently completing its shipyard and sea trials, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

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By the end of the year, the Russians plan to conduct state trials of the ship, after which it could theoretically return to the Russian Navy.

In fact, the "Admiral Nakhimov" arrived for repairs as early as July 1997, although it was officially placed under repair in August 1999. The cruiser entered service in 1988.

The cruiser can carry up to 80 missiles

After modernization, the ship is to receive 80 launchers for Kalibr, Oniks, and Tsirkon missiles, which would make it one of the most heavily armed ships in the Russian fleet.

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According to Russian estimates, the repairs and modernization have already cost more than 200 billion rubles, or approximately $2.3 billion. At the same time, the project's cost was previously estimated at roughly $5 billion.

Defense Express notes that the advisability of such expenditure on a single large ship raises questions, particularly due to the development of naval drones and other means of destruction that increase the vulnerability of large surface platforms.

Russia has begun equipping combat ships with "Peroyed-M" electronic warfare systems