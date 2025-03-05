The decision to transfer aviation engineers has been canceled - PS "Zakhid"
Kyiv • UNN
The command of "Zakhid" has canceled the transfer of the military of the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade to other branches of the armed forces. A service check is being conducted regarding the situation.
The Air Command "West" announced the verification and cancellation of the transfer of specialists from the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade to other branches of the military. This was reported by the PS "West" on its Facebook page, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As stated by the OK "West" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a video address from servicemen of the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade has been published on social media, in which they made a statement regarding the transfer of specialists from the engineering and aviation service to units of other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
We consider it necessary to inform about the following. The Air Command "West" adheres to the decision to prevent the transfer of servicemen with scarce specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A service check is being conducted regarding all circumstances of the situation. A decision has been made to cancel the departure of servicemen from the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed not to reduce the number of specialists needed by the Air Forces to perform combat tasks – aviation, air defense, and mobile fire groups.
