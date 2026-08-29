Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 37

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the enemy strike in Bucha district, where a detonation occurred after the Russian attack, has sharply increased, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of people killed in Bucha district has risen to 37. A terrible and irreparable loss. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Work at the site is ongoing. Rescuers and all relevant services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy - Tkachenko wrote.

"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video