Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 37

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
09:24 AM • 15060 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
08:59 AM • 16454 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 12753 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 38144 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 38771 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 22444 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 20059 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 24736 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 37378 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 33637 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
Trump to meet with oil refiners over high fuel prices in the US – BloombergAugust 29, 01:37 AM • 7510 views
One of the Russian Federation's main agricultural regions has declared a state of emergency due to problems with grain exportsAugust 29, 02:17 AM • 10165 views
Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"06:43 AM • 4206 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the floods - Foreign Ministry07:52 AM • 14522 views
Traffic is being restored on the highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after a Russian attack involving a detonation09:30 AM • 7244 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 56340 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 51932 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 51779 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 50491 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 49836 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
China
Nepal
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 19534 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 18996 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 72545 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 102668 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 98537 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Mikoyan MiG-29

Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 37

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the enemy strike and subsequent detonation has risen to 37. Rescue operations at the site of the tragedy are ongoing.

Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 37

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the enemy strike in Bucha district, where a detonation occurred after the Russian attack, has sharply increased, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of people killed in Bucha district has risen to 37. A terrible and irreparable loss. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Work at the site is ongoing. Rescuers and all relevant services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy

- Tkachenko wrote.

"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a video29.08.26, 11:59 • 16455 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast