The death of an elderly woman who was transported to the hospital for a long time on a bad road: the agricultural company promised to investigate whether their transport was involved in the destruction of the asphalt

The Ukrainian Dairy Company promised to investigate whether their farm transport was involved in the destruction of the road in Chernihiv Oblast, which was used by an ambulance to bring a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, and she died a few days later. This was reported by the company's receptionist to a UNN journalist .

It took an ambulance a long time to transport an elderly woman to a hospital in Nizhyn through potholes and potholes on the road between Berestovets and Komarivka. As an ambulance doctor, told UNN earlier , the patient had a hemorrhagic stroke. She died in the hospital a few days later. The doctor noted that if the road had been normal and the woman had been taken to the hospital on time, she might have survived.

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that this road between settlements has been completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural firms Kernel and Ukrainian Milk Company.

The Ukrainian Dairy Company told the UNN journalist that they were not aware of any complaints about the condition of the road, or that their vehicles might be involved in its destruction. At the same time, they promised to look into the situation.

It is worth noting that, according to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this road is almost the only way to get to the "big world." This road is also used by buses and school buses.