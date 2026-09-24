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The cyclone is retreating: rain will stop in Ukraine and temperatures will rise to +22°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The cyclone is moving north, so precipitation will weaken on September 25. Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +22°, and in Kyiv—to +17°.

The cyclone is retreating: rain will stop in Ukraine and temperatures will rise to +22°
Illustrative photo

The cyclone that caused heavy rains in many regions of Ukraine is gradually moving north and northwest. As a result, precipitation will stop in some regions as early as September 25, while sunny spells will appear in some areas. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Predominantly dry weather is expected tomorrow in the central, eastern, and southern regions. Rain, mostly light, will occur in western and northern Ukraine, as well as in some areas of Vinnytsia region.

At the same time, temperatures will begin to rise in Ukraine. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach +15…+19 °C, and +20…+22 °C in the south. It will be cooler in the western regions, at +12…+16 °C.

At night, temperatures will fall to +5…+10 °C across almost all of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, it will also become warmer on September 25, with temperatures reaching +15…+17 °C. No significant precipitation is expected in the capital, although light rain is possible in Kyiv region.

According to the forecast, rainy weather will gradually recede in the coming days, while air temperatures will rise.

Rain will cover most of Ukraine: downpours forecast in Kyiv24.09.26, 06:59 • 4462 views

Olga Rozgon

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