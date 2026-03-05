The court set bail and suspended from office the defendants in the case of illegal appropriation of a school stadium in Kyiv region

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail for a state cadastral registrar suspected of illegally changing data in the State Land Cadastre and appropriating part of a school stadium in the village of Tomylivka, Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv region. By court decision, the defendant was suspended from his position, UNN reports.

As law enforcement officers established, the state cadastral registrar acted in collusion with the head of the Bila Tserkva City and District Department of Derzhheokadastr. They made changes to the automated systems of the State Land Cadastre, in particular, adjusted the coordinates of the land plot boundaries. According to the editorial office, this refers to Oksana Yastreb and her subordinate Oleksandr Ozadovskyi.

As a result, part of the communal land - a fragment of the school stadium in the center of Tomylivka village - was actually attached to a private plot. Subsequently, this territory was used for the construction of a hangar for agricultural machinery. This involves approximately 0.16 hectares of land. The damages to the community, according to preliminary estimates, amount to about UAH 390,000.

It is also known that the court has already chosen a preventive measure for Oleksandr Ozadovskyi in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 149,760. In addition, he has been suspended from office until April 6, 2026.

Both defendants are charged with misappropriation of another's property by abuse of official position (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Under these articles, the suspects face 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.