The court increased the bail for former Odesa military commissar Borisov to 45 million hryvnias - DBR

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail for a defendant in a criminal proceeding of the SBI, former head of the Odesa MTCR and SP Yevhen Borisov, to UAH 45.42 million. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, transmitted by UNN.

The panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on June 19 satisfied the appeal of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and increased the bail amount for the defendant in the SBI criminal proceeding, former head of the Odesa MTCR and SP, to UAH 45.42 million. - the message states.

The SBI does not name the defendant, however, it is known from the case materials that it concerns the former head of the Odesa MTCR, Yevhen Borisov.

Addendum

In May 2025, the judge of the Pechersk District Court kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with an alternative of posting bail of UAH 20 million.

The decision on the bail amount was appealed to the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had well-founded suspicions that the former military commissar was attempting to get out on bail and flee.

He is a defendant in an SBI case under articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation regarding the former head of the Odesa Regional MTCR and SP, Yevhen Borisov, on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court.