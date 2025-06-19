The court increased the bail for former Odesa military commissar Borisov to 45 million hryvnias - DBR

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 14084 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 43894 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 62790 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 62863 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 70446 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 146580 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 68568 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146680 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 228874 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94374 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.6m/s
60%
747mm
Popular news
Leak of 16 billion Apple, Facebook, Google passwords: attackers obtained current databasesJune 19, 11:36 AM • 8344 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 118702 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 59487 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 104815 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 34392 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 104866 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 118749 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 146581 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 176247 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 187431 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 34431 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 59524 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 183109 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 230075 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223904 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

The court increased the bail for former Odesa military commissar Borisov to 45 million hryvnias - DBR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail for the former head of the Odesa TCCH Yevhen Borisov to 45.42 million hryvnias. The decision was made due to suspicions of an escape attempt after the previous bail was paid.

The court increased the bail for former Odesa military commissar Borisov to 45 million hryvnias - DBR

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail for a defendant in a criminal proceeding of the SBI, former head of the Odesa MTCR and SP Yevhen Borisov, to UAH 45.42 million. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, transmitted by UNN.

The panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on June 19 satisfied the appeal of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and increased the bail amount for the defendant in the SBI criminal proceeding, former head of the Odesa MTCR and SP, to UAH 45.42 million.

- the message states.

The SBI does not name the defendant, however, it is known from the case materials that it concerns the former head of the Odesa MTCR, Yevhen Borisov.

Addendum

In May 2025, the judge of the Pechersk District Court kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with an alternative of posting bail of UAH 20 million.

The decision on the bail amount was appealed to the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had well-founded suspicions that the former military commissar was attempting to get out on bail and flee.

He is a defendant in an SBI case under articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation regarding the former head of the Odesa Regional MTCR and SP, Yevhen Borisov, on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, in the amount of over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9