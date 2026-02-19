The court granted the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit and transferred the assets of the Russian aircraft factory to state revenue

The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against a Russian aviation plant regarding the application of sanctions. The court seized aircraft parts for an AN-140 aircraft, with an estimated value of 1.5 million US dollars, to the state's revenue. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On February 18, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against JSC "Aviakor - Aviation Plant" regarding the application of sanctions, as provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions." JSC "Aviakor - Aviation Plant" is one of the largest aircraft manufacturing enterprises in the Russian Federation, part of the aggressor state's defense-industrial complex. - the post states.

The enterprise carries out modernization, maintenance, and repair of military aircraft, providing material and technical support for armed aggression against Ukraine.

By court decision, spare parts for the AN-140 aircraft, with an estimated value of 1.5 million US dollars, were seized as state revenue. - the post states.

