The court chose a preventive measure for MP Skorokhod in the form of bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for MP Anna Skorokhod in the form of bail exceeding UAH 3 million, UNN reports.

Details

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of over three million hryvnias for the MP.

Recall

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the SAPO announced the exposure of the MP in a case involving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions and indicated that all exposed persons had been notified of suspicion.