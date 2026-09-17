The conflict between the US and Iran contributed to an increase in supertanker orders - media

REUTERS/Stringer

This year, shipowners have already ordered more than twice as many supertankers as during the entire year of 2025. The value of these orders exceeded $20 billion, the highest figure in at least 25 years. This surge in activity is driven by the war between the United States and Iran, which is changing trade routes and increasing demand for long-distance transportation of crude oil, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Data from the analytical platform Signal Group show that 217 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) have already been ordered in 2026, compared with 93 last year. Allied Shipbroking recorded 164 orders for VLCCs, compared with 83 previously. A VLCC tanker can carry about two million barrels of oil.

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The publication notes that this activity indicates a growing understanding that oil will continue to be transported over significant distances from the Atlantic Basin, as buyers diversify their sources of supply by turning away from Middle Eastern oil. In addition, it reflects shipowners’ general belief that long-distance oil trade will remain stable despite the gradual phaseout of fossil fuels.

"We believe that a significant contribution to the recovery in demand for VLCC orders is being made by shipowners betting on increased volumes of long-distance oil transportation — from the Atlantic to Asia," said Rebecca Galanopoulos, a senior analyst at Veson Nautical, a company specializing in shipping industry analytics.

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