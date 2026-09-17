Iran attacked a U.S.-leased vessel near the Strait of Hormuz; there are casualties – Fox News

Iran attacked a vessel chartered by the United States, carrying American personnel on board. Several people sustained minor injuries in the strike, Fox News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the network, the incident occurred earlier this week near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran used four drones and at least one missile in the attack.

One of the munitions struck the vessel. Fox News sources reported that the consequences for those on board included minor injuries, in particular from smoke inhalation.

According to Fox News, the vessel was chartered by the United States, and American personnel were on board during the attack. No serious injuries resulting from the strike have been reported.

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