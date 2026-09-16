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Returning after unauthorized absence does not mean automatic reinstatement in service - Ministry of Defence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

After a service member returns from unauthorized absence, they may continue their service only through the established procedure. Until the order is issued, duties, payments, and benefits are not restored.

Returning after unauthorized absence does not mean automatic reinstatement in service - Ministry of Defence

Returning after unauthorized abandonment of a military unit does not mean automatic continuation of military service. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The ministry noted that, pursuant to Part Two of Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service," service members whose military service has been suspended:

  • are dismissed from their positions;
    • are considered not to be performing (not carrying out) the duties of military service;
      • are not included in the personnel strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations.

        After returning to the unit, service must be resumed in accordance with the procedure established by law. Only after the relevant order is issued may the service member be assigned duties, and their monetary support, benefits, and social guarantees be reinstated

         - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

        To remind you

        Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian service members who committed unauthorized abandonment of their unit while abroad may use a simplified procedure for returning to service.

        Service members who committed unauthorized abandonment of their unit, including abroad, through June 12, 2026, inclusive, may use the simplified program for returning to the military.

        UNN also reported that a new status has appeared in the "Army+" mobile application for service members returning after unauthorized abandonment of their unit.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
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