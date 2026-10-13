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The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

On October 13, Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Venedchuk died suddenly. He had previously suffered a brain hemorrhage and undergone surgery.

The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has died
Oleksandr "Venya" Venedchuk

On Tuesday, October 13, Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr "Venya" Venedchuk, a member of the "Veterans of the Space Forces" team, suddenly died. The "VKV" team reported this on Instagram, UNN reports.

"Friends, we are usually used to coming to you with some good news or some light humorous content, but today we have some very sad news for you. It is hard to believe that we now have to write this text, but today (October 13, 2026), Oleksandr "Venya" Venedchuk passed away," the statement reads. 

We will provide information about the time and place of the farewell as soon as it becomes known. The cause of death was not specified; however, in January 2025, Oleksandr suffered a brain hemorrhage that caused seizures and loss of consciousness. He was urgently hospitalized in critical condition and underwent surgery.

In September last year, it became known that the comedian had undergone surgery. 

What is known about "Venya" 

Oleksandr Venedchuk is a comedian on "League of Laughter" as part of the "Veterans of the Space Forces" team and a media ambassador for Kyiv’s "Dynamo." 

At the end of 2025, "Venya" announced that he had left the "VKV" team for personal reasons.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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