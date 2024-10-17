The city's oldest gallery closed in Paris after 200 years of operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ultramod store in Paris is closing due to the non-renewal of the lease. The owner will move some of the goods to another store, but will not be able to keep the entire assortment due to the smaller space.
One of the oldest and most famous shops in Paris, the Ultramod haberdashery, has announced its closure after almost 200 years of existence. The store, which sells vintage buttons, ribbons, and other tailor supplies, was unable to renew its lease. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the owner of the store, Anne-Christine Morin, said that she did not want to do this, but she was unable to influence the decision of the building's owner, the Carac Group, which did not renew the lease due to an undisclosed real estate transaction.
“It's a real pain in the heart,” she said.
Anne-Christine Morin added that some of Ultramod's products will be moved to another store on the opposite side of the street, which also sells sewing accessories.
“However, it will not be possible to keep the entire assortment, including furniture and curtain decoration products, in the new, smaller space,” she explained.
The publication reports that the city authorities of Paris, concerned about the loss of such a historic store, are trying to find a solution to preserve such shops. The Deputy Mayor of Paris for Trade and Crafts, Nicolas Bonnet-Olage, expressed a desire to make this case a precedent that will help protect other culturally significant businesses in the future.
