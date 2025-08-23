The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack

On the night of Saturday, August 23, the city of Petrov Val, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, suffered a massive drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that after the UAV attack, a fire broke out in the area of the local railway station. Windows in residential buildings were shattered.

Meanwhile, Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said that the massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles "is being repelled by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation."

One of the UAVs fell in the area of Lenin Street in Petrov Val near a multi-story residential building. As a result, the glazing was damaged. According to preliminary information, three residents were injured - the official wrote.

Reference

Petrov Val is a city in the Kamyshin district of Volgograd Oblast, Russia, as well as a junction station of the Privolzhskaya Railway at the intersection of the Saratov - Volgograd and Tambov - Kamyshin lines. Here, in particular, are located the industrial enterprise "Gazpromkran", as well as NPO "Spetsneftemash" - a plant that manufactures tanks for the production, storage/filtration, and use of petroleum products, and containers for the machine-building, chemical, gas, and agro-industrial sectors.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, August 19, a massive drone attack was carried out on Russian Volgograd. UAV debris fell in the south of the city. As a result, a hospital caught fire, and a fire also broke out on the territory of the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery.

