August 22, 03:16 PM • 15583 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 17437 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 14635 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 16625 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 17867 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12171 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 20095 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19630 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13469 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14357 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack on the night of August 23. A fire broke out near the railway station, and windows were blown out in residential buildings.

The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack

On the night of Saturday, August 23, the city of Petrov Val, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, suffered a massive drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that after the UAV attack, a fire broke out in the area of the local railway station. Windows in residential buildings were shattered.

Meanwhile, Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said that the massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles "is being repelled by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation."

One of the UAVs fell in the area of Lenin Street in Petrov Val near a multi-story residential building. As a result, the glazing was damaged. According to preliminary information, three residents were injured

- the official wrote.

Reference

Petrov Val is a city in the Kamyshin district of Volgograd Oblast, Russia, as well as a junction station of the Privolzhskaya Railway at the intersection of the Saratov - Volgograd and Tambov - Kamyshin lines. Here, in particular, are located the industrial enterprise "Gazpromkran", as well as NPO "Spetsneftemash" - a plant that manufactures tanks for the production, storage/filtration, and use of petroleum products, and containers for the machine-building, chemical, gas, and agro-industrial sectors.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, August 19, a massive drone attack was carried out on Russian Volgograd. UAV debris fell in the south of the city. As a result, a hospital caught fire, and a fire also broke out on the territory of the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents