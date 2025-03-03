The Center for Strategic Communications explained: Russia violates the rights of IAEA experts and international norms
Russia is violating the rights of IAEA experts at ZNPP, forcing them to stay at the plant for about 80 days under psychological pressure. The occupiers blocked the legal evacuation route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Russia continues to use the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as an instrument of pressure on the international community, violating the rights of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts and generally accepted safety standards.
Russia tries to blackmail the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Zaporizhzhya NPP
The Center for Strategic Communications highlights the main violations:
The occupation authorities disrupted the planned rotation of personnel at ZNPP, forcing IAEA experts to stay at the plant for almost 80 days. The specialists were under increased psychological pressure and in a high-risk zone created by the aggressor.
The occupants deprived the IAEA staff of the opportunity to leave the station via the legal route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.The fact that the IAEA staff left through the occupied territory in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty is the result of blackmail by Russia.
Ukraine calls on the IAEA to refuse to comply with the conditions imposed by Russia, as the aggressor's ultimate goal is to destroy not only Ukraine's sovereignty but also the authority of international organizations
On March 2, a new IAEA monitoring mission with three specialists arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP . According to information, the rotation of observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties in organizing the safe passage of the team, which arose due to active hostilities in the vicinity of the plant.