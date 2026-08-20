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The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the fake report about prisoners escaping from a penal colony in the Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1734 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation and the State Criminal and Executive Service of Ukraine debunked reports about the escape of convicts, prisoners, or prisoners of war from a facility in the Kharkiv region. There were no escapes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the fake report about prisoners escaping from a penal colony in the Kharkiv region

Information is being circulated online and in some media about the alleged escape of convicted prisoners, detainees, or prisoners of war from penal colonies in the Kharkiv region; however, this information is untrue. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Reports are circulating online and in some media about the alleged escape of convicted prisoners, detainees, or prisoners of war from a penal institution in the Kharkiv region. This information is untrue

- the post says.

According to the CCD, the State Criminal and Executive Service of Ukraine officially denied these claims and reported that no escapes had occurred from institutions of the SCES system.

The dissemination of such fabrications during wartime plays into the enemy’s hands, causing artificial public outcry and anxiety among citizens

- the CCD emphasizes.

Let us remind you

An AI-generated photo is being circulated online, allegedly showing a message in a Warsaw taxi calling on Ukrainians not to speak Ukrainian. The CCD debunked this fake, which was created to discredit Ukrainians in Poland.

Alla Kiosak

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